NEET 2020: NTA releases admit card for aspirants despite demand to postpone exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET is a pan-India exam, which will be conducted simultaneously across the country at the same time.

Students can access and download their NEET admit cards from the official NTA website - https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/AdmitCard/AdmitCard.html.

The NTA had earlier said it had ensured that around 99% of students get their first choice of centre cities in both exams. "The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number and Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting /entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly," read an NTA notification issued on August 21.

The Education Ministry and the NTA have been heavily criticised for allowing JEE and NEET examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the government has refused to budge on the issue.

How to download NEET 2020 Admit Card:

1) Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

2) Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage

3) Type in the registration number and password

4) The admit card will be displayed on screen.

5) Download and take its print out

The Centre has clarified that the JEE and NEET will be conducted in September as scheduled. While JEE (Mains) will take place from September 1 to September 6, NEET will be held on September 13. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled the examinations can't be postponed.

Also Read: JEE, NEET 2020 Guidelines: NTA issues safety protocols for aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic