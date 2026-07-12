NFL's biggest-ever deal: India-born billionaire Vinod Khosla buys Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion

Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla has pulled off one of the biggest deals in global sports history. The Indian-born venture capitalist is leading a family ownership group that has agreed to buy the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks for a record $9.6 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition of an NFL franchise ever.

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The landmark deal is about far more than a change in ownership. It reflects the soaring value of elite sports franchises, the growing influence of technology billionaires in professional sports and the expanding footprint of Indian-origin business leaders on the global stage.

Record that shatters the NFL market

The Seahawks' sale eclipses the previous NFL record of $6.05 billion paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023. At nearly $9.6 billion, the transaction underlines how professional sports teams have evolved into premium global assets that attract long-term investors rather than traditional sports owners.

The franchise has become even more valuable after winning the Super Bowl, adding sporting success to an already strong commercial brand.

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From IIT Delhi to Silicon Valley

For Khosla, the acquisition marks another milestone in a career that began thousands of miles away from American football.

Born in India, Khosla graduated from IIT Delhi before moving to the United States. He co-founded Sun Microsystems, one of Silicon Valley's defining technology companies, before launching Khosla Ventures, which became one of the world's most influential venture capital firms.

Over the years, Khosla has backed companies across artificial intelligence, healthcare, clean technology and software, earning a reputation as an investor willing to fund disruptive ideas long before they become mainstream.

Why the Seahawks matter

The Seahawks are among the NFL's most valuable and recognisable franchises. The club was purchased by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1997 for $194 million, a move widely credited with keeping the team in Seattle.

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Following Allen's death in 2018, ownership passed to his estate under the stewardship of his sister, Jody Allen. The sale fulfils Allen's long-standing directive that his sports assets eventually be sold, with proceeds supporting philanthropic causes.

A family-led ownership model

The Seahawks confirmed that the Khosla family will become the club's new owners once the transaction receives NFL approval.

Neeru Khosla is expected to serve as the team's controlling owner, while Vinod Khosla and other family members will also play ownership roles. Under NFL rules, Khosla will first have to divest his minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers before taking control of the Seahawks. League owners are expected to vote on the transaction in August.

The acquisition highlights a broader trend reshaping global sport. Wealth created in technology is increasingly flowing into professional leagues, where franchise values continue to rise despite economic uncertainty.