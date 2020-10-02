Nishabdham, Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers

Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali starrer thriller film Nishabdham and Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's movie Ka Pae Ranasingam have been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers within a few hours of their release. Both movies were available for download on the notorious piracy site in high definition.

Ka Pae Ranasimgam can be watched on Zee Plex, Zee Group's new service for showcasing new films on TV and digital platforms. Since viewers need to pay Rs 199 for watching Ka Pae Ranasingam, this leak is likely to affect the movie's earnings. Nishabdham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Both movies are available on Tamilrockers's website and can be watched online or download on their smartphones and laptops. Both Nishabdham and Ka Pae Ranasingam are also circulated on Telegram.

Earlier, this piracy website only leaked Tamil films, but gradually started leaking Bollywood films, Hollywood movies, web series and TV shows. Despite Delhi HC's order to block access to the web site's URL and IP address, Tamilrockers hasn't stopped being a troublemaker.

Blocking TamilRockers has proved to be somewhat difficult, as once an illegal URL is taken down, few more sprouts in its place in order to continue the business. The website's business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who don't want to spend on movie end up downloading a pirated copy. This way TamilRockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

Moreover, privacy sites like TamilRockers have members across the globe contributing to the websites, which makes it challenging to their operations. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads.

