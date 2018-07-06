Nita Ambani visits children's home to observe Dhirubhai Ambani's death anniversary

Nita Ambani, along with daughter Isha Ambani and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, visited a children's home on the 16th death anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani in Mumbai on Friday.

"Reliance Foundation supports children and old-age homes across Mumbai, and is committed to providing a conducive environment to the disadvantaged and abandoned children and adults," a statement from the Reliance Foundation said.

The Reliance Foundation, which supports over 30 children and old age homes across Mumbai, provides essential supplies, including food and daily consumables to over 3,500 needy people in the city.

The foundation said that through these efforts, it is enabling the caregivers to provide a life of hope, dignity, and purpose to some of the most deprived individuals.

On June 30, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani held a star-studded engagement party of Akash and Shloka at their Altamont Road residence, Antilia.

The son of the richest man in the country proposed to diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter Shloka Mehta at a pre-engagement ceremony in Goa early this year. Akash and Shloka Mehta's wedding is on the cards for later this year.