'No lungi or nighties': Greater Noida society imposes bizarre dress code for residents

In a surprise move, the owners' association of a society in Greater Noida has banned residents from wearing lungis and nighties outside their flats. The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Himsagar Apartment in Greater Noida's Phi 2, through a notice, urged residents to pay attention to their appearance and not step out wearing lungi and nightie, which are "home wear".

The circular dated June 10 read, "It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour... Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear."

The circular triggered an array of comments from residents who opposed the infringement upon their personal choices with regard to clothing. Following this, the association reasoned that the previous circular was based on complaints received by residents.

The society explained that the rule was not imposed on anyone specifically nor was any decree attached to the circular. Implying that the circular was not binding on residents, the apartment association said that the notice was issued based on a complaint by a woman resident of the same housing complex, according to an India Today report.

It clarified that the "women's nighty" was written by mistake.