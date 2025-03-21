'No more $500 jobs for white-collar India': Finfluencer warns most good jobs are dying

India’s IT job market is undergoing a decisive shift, and not in a good way. Wisdom Hatch founder and finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava put it out bluntly on X: “You have to be too dumb not to see: IT jobs are dying for good. They are not coming back this time.”

His comments reflect a growing concern that the traditional drivers of employment and growth are fading, leaving the country’s youth with difficult choices ahead.

Shrivastava questioned the future of India’s growth model, warning that the country can no longer rely on its past playbook. “Let’s be real: we can’t manufacture, service sector is undergoing a major pivot. Most good jobs are dying in India,” he wrote.

He urged young Indians to think critically about what comes next. “If you are a young person in India ask: where will our country generate growth from?” he asked. “Be true to yourself. Fact check everything. It is your life on the line.”

Looking back, he explained why India’s IT sector had once been a strong engine of prosperity. “IT jobs did well in India because: our educated, English-speaking workforce could help white guys save money,” he said. “Instead of paying $1000 to a white person, Indians were paid $500. And we were happy taking that money. Because it was still a ‘great’ job. It elevated our standard of living.”

But with that era fading, Shrivastava sees little point in waiting for structural reform. “Expecting the government to give you a solution is pointless. It will take decades for change to come. And, by that time: you might be too old.”

Instead, he pointed to small-scale entrepreneurship as the most realistic path forward. “So where is the opportunity for you NOW? It is your ability to build and scale small businesses,” he wrote, citing examples like AirBnB, video editing, teaching, cooking, and content creation.

“Most of these things start as a hobby. And, scale into something big over time,” he added.

“Learn everything you can about: business structuring, networking, client management, investing, marketing etc. You gotta make your career.”