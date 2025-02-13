'No questions, no expectations, just All the best!': Anonymous donor pays student's pending school fees before boards

With just three days to go before his crucial board exams, a student found himself in a hopeless situation. His school refused to issue his admit card due to Rs 54,000 in unpaid fees, leaving his future hanging by a thread. Despite repeated pleas from his parents, the school refused to reconsider. With no other option, his brother, Sourav, turned to social media for help—and what happened next restored faith in humanity.

The incident gained attention when Aaryansh, a Delhi-based man, shared the story on X (formerly Twitter). He explained how a simple direct message led to an extraordinary act of kindness.

"Yesterday, I got a DM on Twitter from someone asking for help," Aaryansh wrote in his post. "His brother was being denied an admit card for his board exam because their school hadn’t received the pending ₹54,000 fee."

The boy’s parents were at the school, pleading with the administration to issue the admit card since the exam was just days away. But the school refused to budge. "I couldn’t just sit back, so I decided to help," added Aaryansh. He enlisted the support of two others—Mamoni Ojha and SNY_259—and reached out to Arun Bothra, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the concerned state, for help.

While verification of the situation was underway, something unexpected happened. "An anonymous Twitter account reached out, asked for the admission number, and without saying much, directly paid the fee on the school’s website," Aaryansh wrote. "No questions, no expectations, just a simple 'All the best!' for the student."

Within hours, the problem was solved. The ₹54,000 fee was paid, and the student received his admit card in time to sit for his board exams. The news sent ripples across X, with users praising the anonymous donor and the group’s swift intervention.

One user commented, "Big round of applause to the person who came forward to help. No one should be deprived of the opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future." Another added, "This is so wholesome. Humanity prevails. Kudos to all of you for your efforts which saved an aspirant’s career."

For Sourav, who is preparing for the JEE and recently scored a 97 percentile in the January attempt, the incident has brought renewed hope for his family’s future. His brother can now appear for his board exams without the looming fear of being left out.