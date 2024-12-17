Noida authority officials punished for neglecting elderly couple, forced to stand for 30 minutes

On December 16, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M ordered a 30-minute standing punishment for officials in the residential plot department after they neglected an elderly couple who had come to the office for assistance.

The couple was reportedly left standing for 50 minutes without being attended to. The incident came to light when CCTV footage showed the elderly couple waiting while officials failed to provide service.

After reviewing CCTV footage and noticing that the elderly couple had been standing for 15–20 more minutes without assistance, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M ordered the officials from the residential plot department to stand for 30 minutes as a punishment.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the staff complying with the punishment. While imposing the penalty, the CEO reportedly stated, "Only when you work while standing, you will understand the difficulties faced by the elderly."