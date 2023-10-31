Noida: Retired IAS officer, woman get into heated dispute over allowing dog in lift; watch video

Another pet-related dispute was reported from a high-rise in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A heated altercation erupted between a retired IAS and a woman leading up to an assault from both the sides allegedly over the latter taking her pet dog in the elevator.

According to reports, the retired civil servant did not allow the woman to take her dog in the lift at Park Laureate society in Sector 108, Noida. The heated exchange was captured on CCTV and is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen grabbing the man's phone, after which the two push each other. The two can also be seen slapping each other.

It all ends after guards and other caretakers of society come to the scene and ask all occupants of the elevator to free the space.

Here it is again;

Noida and the dog issue.



You can see clearly, that the lady started to get physical, but the news headline says

"A retired IAS officer slapped a girl in an elevator"



As always women is never wrong as per them even after video proof .. pic.twitter.com/ocHI0kgPZC — AstroCounselKK🇮🇳 (@AstroCounselKK) October 31, 2023

The police, meanwhile, said that they received no formal complaint on the incident and that the matter was resolved after a dialogue between both parties, according to a report in India Today.

This comes just days after a video of a dog owner arguing with a resident outside the elevator in his housing society in Greater Noida went viral on social media.

In the 1-minute 45-second clip, a man was seen arguing with the resident as well as the security guard. The argument ensued after he was stopped from taking the lift with his pet dog. A child was already inside the elevator and was purportedly crying because he was too scared to share the lift with the dog.

“Woh darr raha hai toh bahar aajaye, main wait karu uske liye (if he is scared he should exit the lift, why should I wait for him),” the man argued.

While the dog was wearing a muzzle, a woman, who appeared to be the boy's mother, forbade him from using the lift.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani receives death threat for third time, sender demands Rs 400 crore as ransom