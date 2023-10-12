North East Express accident: 4 dead, 70 injured after train derails in Bihar's Buxar; railway services affected

Buxar train accident news: Four people lost their lives whereas 70 others got injured on Wednesday evening after the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in the Buxar district of Bihar. Emergency services were immediately rushed to the spot and those with serious injuries were moved to AIIMS Patna.

Work for restoration of tracks is underway at present, according to an ANI report. According to a railway official, war rooms have been established for monitoring the on-ground situation.

The North East Express was coming from Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal to reach the Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati when six coaches of the train derailed. At least two AC 3 tier coaches toppled over whereas four jumped the tracks.

The train departed from the Anand Vihar Station at 7:40 am on Wednesday for a nearly 33-hour-long journey to Kamakhya. A local told India Today that the train was coming at a normal speed but suddenly they heard a loud sound and smoke started emanating from the train.

The local further said that the people near the accident site rushed to see what had happened and saw that the train had derailed and AC coaches were the worst affected. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that rescue and evacuation operations were completed. He also extended his condolences to those who died and said that the government "will find the root cause of the derailment".

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also launched helpline numbers for passengers. These numbers are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), and 7759070004 (Commercial). The Kamakhya Railway Station has also issued a helpline number for passengers-- 0361-267-4857, according to the Kamakhya Railway Station Superintendent AK Sinha.

Trains cancelled, diverted due to Buxar train accident

The Indian Railways has cancelled two trains and diverted 21 trains due to the Buxar train derailment in which at least four people were killed and 70 were injured. The Kashi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Pathna-Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) trains have been cancelled due to the incident, as per a statement by the East Central Railway zone.

Trains that have been diverted to alternate routes are:

- Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149)

- Pataliputra SF Express (12141)

- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424)

- Vikramshila Express (12368)

- Kamakhya Express (15623)

- Guwahati Express (15633)

- Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310)

- Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406)

- Anvt Rdp Express (22488)

- BJU-ADI Express (19484)

- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Station Rajdhani Express (12423)

- GHY-New Delhi Station Express (22449)

- DNR- Pune Express (12150)

- PNBE LTT Express (13201)

- APDJ-DLI Sikkim Mahananda Express (15483)

- PNBE-BDTS SUF Express (22972)

