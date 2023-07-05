‘Not a milestone we should be celebrating’: July 3 was the hottest day ever globally

Monday, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded globally, as per data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The average global temperature reached 17.01 degree Celsius, surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92 degree Celsius.

Southern US has been under an intense summer in recent weeks, while China too endured a heatwave with temperatures rising above 35 degree Celsius. Moreover, North Africa saw temperatures rise nearly to 50 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southern Peninsular India recorded the warmest June since 1901. Average temperature rose to 34.5 degree Celsius.

Climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College London said that it is a death sentence for people and ecosystems. “This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” said the scientist.

Scientists said that the El Nino effect is to blame for soaring temperatures. Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth said that this is only the first in a series of new records to be set this year as emissions rise and the El Nino event grows.

Antarctica that is currently experiencing its winter season, registered unusually high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky research base in the vast frozen Antarctica’s Argentine Islands also recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7 degree Celsius.

California-based Global Climate and Health Alliance’s Executive Director Jeni Miller said that people are already enduring climate impacts from heat waves, wildfires, and air pollution to floods and extreme storms. She said that global warming has also exacerbated crop losses and spread of infectious diseases, as per a report in the Guardian.

Miller batted for the phasing out of fossil fuels to transition to renewable energy at Cop28.

Karsten Haustein from University of Leipzig predicted that July will be the warmest month ever – ‘ever’ meaning since the Eemian which was some 120,000 years ago. Southern hemisphere temperatures are likely to see a dip but July and August would see warmer days due to El Nino, said Haustein, as per BBC.

As per the report in BBC, Monday’s temperatures were the highest since satellite monitoring began in 1979.

