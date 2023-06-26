'Not endorsement of any person': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar advises careful use of govt logos after ad featuring Rachna Ranade

Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a clarification on an ad published on multiple leading dailies. The advertisement, a campaign on digital safety, has CA Rachna Ranade, a finfluencer, as the face of it, which has led many to raise questions.

Chandrasekhar, in his response, stated that he has now advised such campaigns to be more careful when they use the government logos. He added that the government stamp is not an endorsement of any person on a social media platform.

“Just to be very clear - this is not an endorsement of any person or any social media platform. MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of Safe & Trust And Accountable Internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this but that is not an endorsement. Given that these types of advocacy ads could be misinterpreted, I have advised more careful use of govt logos in these campaigns by private platforms,” he said.

Just to be very clear - this is not an endorsement of any person or any social media platform. @suchetadalal @GoI_MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of Safe&Trust And Accountable #Internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this but… https://t.co/WqfcGPLeXu — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 26, 2023

The minister’s clarification came after netizens pointed out that the advertisement seems to be an endorsement of Ranade, rather than on digital safety awareness.

Reel experts. 😉 — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) June 26, 2023

Absolutely 💯..it is one thing that YouTube has spent for the ad...another thing that the G20 & GOI logo endorses her as an expert...Wonderful...And we as research analysts have to follow protocols...😂 — Tips2trades (@tips_trade) June 26, 2023

@FinMinIndia @DFS_India @RBI is @rachana_ranade

a Govt employee or representative?



Is any citizen allowed to use Govt.'s official logo on a full page add in unofficial capacity? @rachana_ranade who is footing the bill of this full front page ad? — Sony Thadani (@SonyThadani) June 26, 2023

Would have appreciated a creative collage of various advisors.. & registered firms.. not publicity to one individual. Bad optics on govt. money.. who’s benefiting whom.. have they chosen her instead of an actor ? Ad agency advise .. gosh.. — NaSA (@anand_2s) June 26, 2023

The girl posing herself highly paid finfluencer... @rachana_ranade it's again free advertisment for her... Is this Full page ad paid by Govt agencies? — Prabhaharan Singaraj (@prabhainc) June 26, 2023

What an irony! Govt advertising real experts by endorsing reel experts.

This is like advertising people to stay healthy by endorsing a pack of fries and cokes — Ajay Thakur (@ajaychandthakur) June 26, 2023

The ad, issued in public interest by YouTube, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MyGov’s Stay Safe Online campaign and G20, urges social media users to trust only the real experts. It states that spotting the difference between real experts and fake experts is very difficult. It also pointed out a few tips to ensure they don’t fall for any fake experts. The campaign urges users to spot signs of manipulation, evaluate credibility, and then share the content only when they are sure.

It also shared a QR code to be scanned that redirects the user to the list of videos on YouTube on the Stay Safe Online campaign.

The Stay Safe Online campaign by MeitY aims to create awareness among social media users on the risks and safety measures to promote cyber hygiene, reinforcing cyber safety of citizens.

Also read: Micron, Applied Materials, Lam Research announcements could generate 80,000 high skills jobs in India: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Also read: 'False data': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan for criticising PLI scheme for mobile phones