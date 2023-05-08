Now, get paid $1,000 to watch the 'Fast and Furious' franchise; here's how

If you've ever dreamed of making money by binge-watching TV shows or movies, then this might be your chance. A financial website is offering $1,000 to watch all 10 films in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and take notes on all of the car crashes in the movies.

Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X on May 19, FinanceBuzz, a website that offers informational tips and recommendations about money and things like car insurance, has put out a call for a “Fast and Furious Claims Adjuster” to take note of damages from all the car crashes in the more than 20 hours of the franchise’s films.

"We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family," FinanceBuzz said in a release.

During each of these movies, the participant will be asked to note any car accidents that result in damage. This also includes counting the number of accidents, extent of the damages, and what cars are involved, according to the description mentioned on the website.

Furthermore, FinanceBuzz also wants to know if the number of on-screen wrecks has increased or declined over the series’ history.

Eligibility Criteria

Those seeking to participate in the FinanceBuzz's Fast and Furious Claims Adjuster programme must be based in the United States and at least 18 years of age and submit their application by May 19, 2023.

Applications

While candidates are required to submit their applications by May 19, 2023, at 11:59 Eastern, the chosen candidate will be selected by May 26, 2023, and contacted via email. The selected person will have two weeks to finish binge-watching the movies after selection.

