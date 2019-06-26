NRC Assam: Additional exclusion list released; here's how to check name

An additional exclusion list has been released for the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Wednesday. More than a lakh names have been included in the list. The total 1,02,462 names on the list were in the draft NRC that was released last year but have been excluded as they were found ineligible for inclusion.

Citizens in the state can check their names on the NRC Assam exclusion list in the following ways:

1. Individuals can check their list online on the website nrcassam.nic.in.

2. They can also look for their names on the list that will be available in their designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs).

3. Citizens can also check their names on the list that are available in the offices of deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers (civil) and circle officers.

4. Additionally, the individuals who have been excluded from the draft NRC will also be informed through a Letter of Information (LOI). The LOI will be dispatched to their residential address.

Individuals who find their names on the exclusion list still have another round of recourse. They will be able to file their claims for citizenship. Their claims will be heard by a Disposing Officer.

The press release issued by the state coordinator of NRC stated: The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10am on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: NRC Assam: Additional exclusion list released today features more than 1 lakh names