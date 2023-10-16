'Order mereko nahi..': Suryakumar Yadav makes a Swiggy reference to shut troll over viral snacking video

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

The viral video of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav snacking during a match sparked several memes on social media. Meanwhile, the batsman encountered a troll questioning his snacking. Rather than losing his cool, the player responded with a witty comeback

SUMMARY
  • A hilarious video of Yadav enjoying a quick bite in the Chennai dugout caught everyone's attention and immediately went viral.
  • Rather than losing his cool, the player responded with a witty comeback that creatively weaved into a Swiggy mention

A comical twist unfolded amidst the high-voltage match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which brought Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav into the spotlight. A hilarious video of Yadav enjoying a quick bite in the Chennai dugout caught everyone's attention and immediately went viral.

After the viral video of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav snacking during a match sparked several memes on social media, the batsman encountered a troll questioning his snacking. Rather than losing his cool, the player responded with a witty comeback that creatively weaved into a Swiggy mention, an online food ordering platform.

Food delivery platform Swiggy shared the video, captioning the post, "Backbenchers eating tiffin during the 2nd period".

While mocking Yadav over his act, one user trolled him and shared the video Swiggy posted on X. “Sir dugout mein baithke kya khate rehto ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao (Sir, why are you eating in the dugout, go and hit some sixes on the ground),” the user wrote.

To which, Yadav retorted, “Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai (Don’t order me around, order from Swiggy).”

Several X users agreed with Yadav's remark. They found his response to be absolutely appropriate for the situation. Some people made jokes about the incident as well. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Surya is on fire at twitter like he is on cricket field. 😀," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Owned 💪😁". "@Swiggy he promoted you for free, atleast thank him ❤️," a user commented.

Also Read: IOC cites Virat Kohli's fan following behind inclusion of cricket in Olympics

Published on: Oct 16, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
