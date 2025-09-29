'Ordered silver coins, got Maggi instead': Man shares his horror story ft. Swiggy, netizens react

A social media user recently shared that he ordered silver coins from Swiggy Instamart, but got an unwelcome surprise instead. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user Vineeth K said that there is one pouch in the entire order which is sealed.

Sharing his plight, the user wrote in his post: "Swiggy Horror story...!! Ordered silver coins, got Maggi and Haldiram packets. There is one pouch in entire order which is sealed. Delivery guy told we can't open it, either I take entire order or cancel it."

He further stated that he had to spend 40 minutes with customer care, open the order, and then take the pouch, which was all that was included. Vineeth added that the delivery partner took the rest of the items back.

"Spent 40mins with customer care, opened and had to take the order (only the pouch), rest all items taken back by delivery partner - told him consume it if he cannot return it. I didn’t order, so I don’t want those items. For the silver received, It’s low purity 925 sterling silver instead of 999 silver which was ordered Less purity, wrong order, Swiggy messed up big time," he said.

After his post went viral, Vineeth said that Swiggy delivered a corrected order, but it was just a partial fix. Most of the coins turned out to have 999 purity as requested, but two were still 925.

"Update, 2nd order now delivered. Except 2 coins, everything else is 999. @SwiggyInstamart - help me with the 2 coins which were 925," he said.

Soon after the posts went viral, netizens weighed in. A user asked: "Why on Earth would any “Sane” person order a “High Value” item such as “Silver” from an instant delivery app? Why??? Are people this lazy or stupid? Or both?"

"Rule of thumb : If you order Gold and Silver online , dont cry after wards," a second user wrote. A third user commented: "This one is on you Who buys Jewellery through Swiggy?"

Yet another user asked: "Nowadays, people expect anything from an instant delivery app. If you need Gold or Silver, why can't you visit the store directly?"