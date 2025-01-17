‘Our biggest priority’: Deepinder Goyal shares ‘wellness facility’ amid 90-hour workweek debate 

Amid raging debate on 90-hour workweek debate, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal unveiled ‘wellness plan’ for its employees.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Goyal wrote, “Our team’s health @zomato has always been one of our biggest priorities. We have an in-house mental health team, a very large company owned gym in our HQ, and we also have our own one-of-a-kind Chief Fitness Officer. Not to mention, period leaves, as well as gender neutral parental leave policies.”

“Recently, we partnered with Wellness Co (@thewellnessco_), to establish a captive wellness facility at our Gurgaon HQ,” Goyal added.

The Zomato CEO highlighted that the facility offers access to cutting-edge therapies like cryotherapy, red light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy to its employees and their families.

He also highlighted that more than 200 people use this centre regularly now and repeat rates are very high. "We have more cool HR/people initiatives coming up. Will post some here soon," Goyal added.

Goyal’s post assumes significance amid the raging 90-hour workweek narrative pushed by L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan. Many India Inc leaders have disagreed with the concept and have advocated more quality work over amount of time spent at workplace.

Some social media users have also asked if they will get 90-hour pay if they give 90 hours. Several also asked questions about promotions, equity.

The controversy began with Subrahmanyan defending mandatory Saturday workdays, quipping, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?”. He drew comparisons to China’s alleged 90-hour work ethic, claiming it was key to economic dominance.

IIT Mandi professor Nirmalya Kajuri added another layer to the debate, pointing out that many countries compensate professionals for overtime while Indian companies routinely demand 50-60 hours without pay.