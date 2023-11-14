'Outright racist': UK man criticised for calling PM Rishi Sunak's Diwali celebrations as 'Bollywood film set'

A United Kingdom resident stirred controversy on social media after criticizing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Diwali celebrations at the 10 Downing Street. The UK Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, welcomed guests from the Indian community to participate in the celebrations. Numerous photos were shared via the UK PM's official social media accounts, featuring these festivities.

Steve Laws, a resident of the UK, was called out with his comparison of a recent 10 Downing Street event to a Bollywood set. Laws, in his post on X, presented a photo of the event featuring UK Prime Minister, Akshata Murty - daughter of Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and wife of Rishi Sunak, half a dozen other Indian community members, all dressed to the nines in traditional Indian attire.

Number 10 Downing Street looks like the set of a Bollywood film instead of the home of a British Prime Minister.



Today it’s been occupied by a mob of Indians celebrating Diwali. pic.twitter.com/gPLueX5dWA — Steve Laws (@Steve_Laws_) November 12, 2023

Sharing the photo he wrote, “Number 10 Downing Street looks like the set of a Bollywood film instead of the home of a British Prime Minister. Today it’s been occupied by a mob of Indians celebrating Diwali.” The post came out on November 13.

His statements were labelled 'racist' by others in the comments section. Some users chastised him for his insensitive remark against the Prime Minister.

You're crying for this? The amount muslims you guys have welcomed, wait for a few years and see Number 10 turning into a mosque. — dewdrops (@MaaKeChittar) November 13, 2023

India played a huge part in UK history. It's a huge part of successfully assimilated UK culture...



This scene is no different than if he were Micky O'Sunak surrounded by Irishmen celebrating St Patrick's Day in Number 10...



Or maybe I'm just a dumb American.

*shrug* — D.C. Pennington (@DCPenningtonArt) November 13, 2023

British Racists have forgotten the difference between friends and foes.



Let me remind you again.



Radical Muslims - FOES

Sanatani Hindus - FRIENDS — Main Hoon Na (@DedhPasli) November 13, 2023

"You're crying for this? The amount muslims you guys have welcomed, wait for a few years and see Number 10 turning into a mosque," a user wrote on X. “That's how we felt when UK ruled over India and stole all our wealth. At least this is done through voting and democracy unlike UK invaded and stole everything,” another user said on X.

“Each one of them came to England and contributed to its economy. While you folks came to India and looted $ 45 trillion and made us the poorest nation on earth. Looting and racism goes hand in hand in your,” a third user wrote on X.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty celebrated Diwali with members of the Hindu community in the United Kingdom.

“Tonight Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!” the official Twitter account of the UK Prime Minister posted alongside pictures of the event.

