‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ Twitter review: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram steal the show, say movie lovers

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ audience reactions: Movie goers on Twitter have showered immense love on ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s latest directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan 2, also known as PS2, for earnest performances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram as Nandini and Aditha Karikalan, respectively. Cinema enthusiasts were of the opinion that the actors performed their characters effortlessly. Some users also believed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan overshadowed everybody.

A Twitter user wrote: “#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 Vikram and Aishwarya Rai stole the show. Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi were all very good. Visuals and art (sic). No idea why many high points were in slow motion. ARR background music disappointed. Slow paced but story has been told very well. Liked the original ending”.

#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 Vikram and Aish Rai stole the show. Trisha, JR, Karthi all very good. Visuals and art 🔥 No idea why many high points were in slow motion. ARR bgm disappointed. Slow paced but story has been told very well. Liked the original ending. — Haroon (@__harry19) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 (Tamil|2023) - THEATRE!



Opening scene 15Mins Superb. Nandini - Karikalan face off is highlight. Chiyaan scores. Karthi, AishR gud. JR supports. Music blends very well. Fantastic Artwork. Slow Paced. Though not many high points, its engaging. A NEAT Period Drama! pic.twitter.com/swMEL20453 — CK Review (@CKReview1) April 27, 2023

A user Kumar Swayam said the film is extremely brilliant and gave it a 5-star rating. He wrote: “#PonniyinSelvan2 Review: Brilliance written all over it (sic). Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai were superb and their scenes (sic). Karthi shines again. Trisha and Jayam Ravi were good too. Music and BGM. Cinematography top notch. Rating: 5/5.”

#PonniyinSelvan2 one word Review : WINNER

A Brilliant Sequel from #Maniratnam. #ChiyaanVikram Steal the show 👏🏻 faceoff scene 🔥👌🏻 Good perf from the entire cast. Music, Cinematography & Art works at its Top Notch 👌🏻. Overall a Neat Period Drama.#PS2 #Karthi #Jayamravi #Trisha pic.twitter.com/d8S2igJyOb — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) April 28, 2023

Another user wrote, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan overshadowed everyone in the movie (sic). Trisha as Kundhavai has better scenes than PS1. JR has got good scope to perform Karti & Vikram rocked as usual. Another Blockbuster guaranteed. #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2review.”

Software Engineer Karthik DP hailed Jayam Ravi for his performance as Arulmozhi Varman and said the actor brings a depth and nuance to his character. He wrote: “Jayam Ravi’s performance in Ponniyin Selvan-2 is a ‘tour de force’ that showcases his range, talent and dedication as an actor (sic). He brings a depth and nuance to the character of Arulmozhi Varman that is truly remarkable and his performance is one of the many reasons to watch this film (sic).”

.@actor_jayamravi's performance in #PonniyinSelvan -2 (#PS2) is a “tour de force” that showcases his range, talent, & dedication as an actor 👑 He brings a depth & nuance to the character of #ArunmozhiVarman that is truly remarkable & his performance is one of the many reasons to… pic.twitter.com/yTMjYbGqip — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 28, 2023

A movie lover wrote that Jayam Ravi has done complete justice to his role and that the climax scene was the highlight.

#JayamRavi Done Complete Justice To His Role #ArunmozhiVarman ⚔️🔥



Nailed His Performance At Fort Fight - War & Climax As Well👏🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/dISLPxUaLO — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) April 28, 2023

Brother @actor_jayamravi - no one would have carried Arunmozhi varman like u did bro. The majestic looks just before the interval, truly felt the king in you ! #PS2 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 28, 2023

Movie buffs also praised Mani Ratnam for presenting such a brilliant and an opulent film despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many other challenges that he faced. Some also went so far as to compare him with the Baahubali franchise and RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Another movie lover who goes by the username Lets OTT on Twitter said that Mani Ratnam deserves plaudits for bringing such a magnificent movie to life. The user wrote: “#PoniyinSelvan2 review- MASTERPIECE. Rating: 5/5. Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent and brilliant movie! Wonderful storyline, the characters, the visuals, dialogues, and music. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha steal the show.”

#PonniyinSelvan2 review - MASTERPIECE

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5



Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent & brilliant movie! Wonderful storyline, the characters, the visuals, dialogues and music. #Vikram, #AishwaryaRai and #Trisha steal the show. MUST WATCH. pic.twitter.com/0AhbCgG6sC April 28, 2023

A cinephile said that SS Rajamouli should learn how to craft a movie like Ponniyin Selvan while adding it is a better watch than the Baahubali franchise. Another user wrote that if anyone else had to face the kind of hurdles that Mani Ratnam faced while making PS2, they would have thrown in the towel and shelved the project permanently.

Clearly winner



Rajamouli should join the mani ratnam academy to know how to craft a movie like ponniyin Selvan



Better than overrated #Baahubali Series ngl #PonniyinSelvan2 — A G E N T • 🅴 (@ItsAnirudhFreak) April 28, 2023

Mani Ratnam deserves MAD respect for bringing such a magnificent & brilliant movie! He faced so many hurdles to shoot this movie, he had to shelve this project 4 times. If anyone faced these problems, he would definitely shelve this film permanently #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Tomorrow — SahilRaj (@tsahilraj) April 28, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 FDFS done. #ManiRatnam yet again delivers a masterpiece ❤️



Top notch technical execution. The stunning visuals, the grand production sets, superb editing and stellar performances - all of this combined with a grand music score by #ARRahman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CMDLLAHZ6e April 28, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 plot, cast

The film focuses on the Chola king Arunmozhi Varman as he continues on his journey to become Raja Raja I, the greatest ruler of the Chola emperor of south India. The Mani Ratnam director stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name and will take off from the conclusion of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varma, and editor Sreekar Prasad are a part of the technical crew.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date, trailer

The film released in theatres across India on April 28 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

