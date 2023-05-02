Parineeti Chopra to get engaged with Raghav Chadha on May 13: Report

Ever since actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha, rumours started making rounds that both might be dating each other.



Now a new report hints that Raghav might get engaged to Parineeti this month. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will reportedly get engaged on May 13 and the ceremony will take place in New Delhi, reported India Today.



As per the report, Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done and sources quoted by India Today revealed that their wedding might happen by the end of October this year.



"Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities,” India Today quoted a source as saying.



Notably, Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra is expected to be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Parineeti’s wedding is likely to coincide with her sister’s visit to India.



Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, which sparked their dating rumours. Both were also seen together once again as they headed out after a lunch date. The two also left in the same vehicle. Parineeti wore a casual black tee with black jeans while Chadha wore a light brown kurta.



Chadha, a chartered accountant by profession, is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Before becoming the MP, he was an AAP MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.



Parineeti, who made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has acted in nearly two dozen films including Kesari, Golmaal Again, and Uunchai which hit the theaters in 2022.

Also Read: ‘Factually wrong, incorrect’: Raghav Chadha on news reports of ED naming him as an accused