Parle-G biscuit packet gets a new makeover after influencer Zervaan's reel goes viral

One of the most loved Parle-G biscuit packet recently got a new makeover thanks to a viral video by the influencer Zervaan J Bunshah. The brand shared a temporary new packet’s picture on its Instagram account with the picture of Bunshah instead of the iconic Parle-G girl.

Parle-G came up with this new packaging after Zervaan’s one of the Instagram reels related to the biscuit went viral on social media.

In the viral reel, Zervaan can be seen humorously tackling a very tricky question. With a puzzled look and the backdrop of the catchy Bollywood tune "Ey ji Oo ji" from the film 'Ram Lakhan', Zervaan can be seen having a hard time finding an answer to, “If you meet the owner of Parle-G, do you call him Parle sir, Mr Parle or Parle G?”

The influencer is known for his humorous takes and Parsi caricatures, and as the reel went viral, it caught the attention of Parle-G’s official Instagram page. They responded in the comment section with, “Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG.”

However, the brand did not stop there. The company's official Instagram account swapped the famous young girl's picture on their packaging with Zervaan’s picture, and in the caption, they wrote, "While you figure out what to call the owner of Parle-G, you can call us your favourite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai. What say @bunshah ji?”

Zervaan was pleasantly surprised by Parle-G’s gesture and a fun season’s greetings and wrote in the comment section, “BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, saala fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne.”

A lot of internet users also came forward and commented on the post. “Now we want @bunshah photo on every packet of our Parle G biscuit@officialparleg,” reads one of the comments.

Earlier in November, Zervaan went viral after he got a truck full of chips from the brand Bingo following his rant about the flavour of Magic Masala Lays chips went viral and a lot of people came in support of his take.

