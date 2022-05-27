Passenger suffers cardiac arrest on GO FIRST flight; treated mid-air

A passenger named Younus Rayanroth had a cardiac arrest on the airborne GO FIRST flight, which was traveling from Kannur to Dubai (G8 – 057). When the passenger shouted for help, the GO FIRST cabin crew "immediately ran towards the passenger and found him unconscious with no pulse and no breathing," said the airline in a statement.

With help of other passengers, Rayanroth was placed on the aft galley floor and the crew began the Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) process, GO FIRST mentioned.

As per the airline, a doctor named Shabar Ahmed, who was also traveling on the same flight, treated the passenger with 2 sets of AED (Automated external defibrillators) shock followed by 5 Sets of CPR.

"The doctor together with the cabin crew resuscitated the customer back to life!," the airline stated.

The passenger was put on oxygen and he eventually regained consciousness. Meanwhile, the crew executed effective crowd control, looked after other customers, and kept the cockpit crew informed with regular updates on the medical situation.

Rayanroth was then finally disembarked on a wheelchair as the flight made a scheduled landing in Dubai.

Moreover, the Wadia Group-owned airline has decided to felicitate the cabin crew with a cash reward. It has also given a complimentary free ticket to both the doctor and the passenger to fly to any domestic or international sector on the airline's network.



