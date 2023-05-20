Passenger weighed 'like baggage' before flight, netizens give mixed reaction

In an embarrassing situation, a traveller took to social media to describe how her co- passenger was forced to get on a weighing scale at the airport before takeoff due to confusion about her weight.



TikTok user @lilwessel posted a clip of a traveller being weighed on an airport luggage scale. She explained that the woman was requested to walk on the bag-weighing scale since they were not convinced about her weight - she claimed to weigh 130lbs [58 kg], but airline employees reportedly did not trust her.



“The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs,” the TikTok user @lilwessel wrote in the caption.



She added, “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons.”



The video, which was posted in March, has started trending again at a time when several plus-sized influencers have urged airlines to be more inclusive. According to The New York Post, it has over 1.6 million views on TikTok.



The viral post sparked debate on social media, with some siding with the airline and others claiming that picking out one passenger to weigh was inappropriate.



“It would have been kinder to weigh her out of sight of the passengers,” a user wrote on Twitter. “That’s so messed up,” another said.



Others, however, termed it a safety risk and backed the airline's choice to weigh the woman passenger. “Relax, small planes everyone has to do.. Context is important,” one person said. “Well, it’s that or risks the plane not being weighted correctly and crashing after take-off!” another user added.

