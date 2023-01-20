Peak Bengaluru moment! A Twitter user saw his landlord on Shark Tank India

In a surprising turn of events, one Twitter user found his landlord on the ongoing reality TV show Shark Tank India. This Twitter user named Vansh Agarwal shared a picture on his account from one of the episodes of Shark Tank India with the caption, “Peak Bengaluru Moment when I saw my landlord on Shark Tank India.”

The landlord of the user is Ganesh Balakrishnan, who is already winning hearts after appearing on the show where he went with his footwear brand Flatheads. However, he had an emotional breakdown after the pitch. He spoke about his struggles with business while refusing Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Sugar Cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh's offer of Rs 75 lakh for a 33.3 per cent stake in the company.

He added a picture from the show with a note, “Saw my landlord after days and directly on Shark Tank, Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

This post has gone viral on the social media platform Twitter and generated a total view of 230.4 K.

One user wrote, “If rent goes up now, you know why. Jokes aside, major respect for the guy,”

