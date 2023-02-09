Peak Bengaluru moment! Man's craving for midnight McDonald's meal gets fulfilled in 10 seconds

Hunger pangs can strike any time. And when it does, one can go to any extent to get it at the earliest, even if it's midnight.

Interestingly, a Canadian man residing in Bengaluru had his craving for McDonald's meal fulfilled in just 10 seconds.

This is what happened --

A man named Caleb Friesen was craving a Mcdonald's meal at midnight and decided to drive to an outlet in Bengaluru's Koramangala. On arriving at the outlet, he realised that it was closed.

Seeing many delivery agents at the pick-up window, Friesen thought of an idea. He decided to place an order on the Swiggy app and chose the pickup location as the restaurant itself.

With a few seconds, the delivery agent was able to deliver his order.

The account of the whole scenario was documented by the Canadian man.

"Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved," he tweeted.

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do?



I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

He also shared a video along with his post. The video showed a happy delivery agent stating that this is the "first time" he was delivering at such a nearby place.

Friesen, in a follow up tweet, said that the name of the delivery agent is Sanjay and that he makes YouTube videos.

"Sanjay was the one who brought me my order. He makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle, check him out on YouTube at hellosanjay," he said.

The video has garnered close to 39,000 views so far.

"10 seconds, haha! Zepto's going to have a complex," a user said. "Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It’s either some money off or a free McVeggie I think," added another.

Also Read: Too many ‘Khan Chachas’ in Delhi? HC restrains 24 entities from using the trademark