Peak Bengaluru moment! Viral picture shows woman working on her laptop while being stuck in traffic

India's IT city Bengaluru has been ranked among the most traffic congested cities of the world. Every now and then, pictures and videos over social media show the traffic woes faced by the residents of the city.

Adding to this is a picture being circulated on social media, showing a woman working on her laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru. The photograph was taken along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch.

"Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office," the caption read.

However, it must be noted that the traffic congestion on the route this time was caused by a fallen tree, which had been hit by a truck near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic south division), Sujeetha Salman, took to Twitter to inform commuters about the incident and requested them to "move on an alternate road route".

A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road and the tree fell down causing traffic congestion, the motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbulur Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route. pic.twitter.com/54vTYiVQBB — Sujeetha Salman , IPS (@DCPSouthTrBCP) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile, frustrated citizens took to social media to share the inconvenience caused to them.

"I started from Jp nagar phase 2 at 9:45 am . Took a detour as per google maps and stucked at Kormangala . It’s 11:30 am . Wanted to go to office at ORR," a user wrote.

"Madam, why don't we have towing vehicles on standby on ORR? This is a stretch which is affected real bad during peak traffic hours. There's monitoring of buses near Marathahalli which blocks the whatever left of the road causing heavy congestion after 7PM," another said.

A third asked, "Madam, which is the alternate route? All roads are jam packed!"

"So a truck driver caused a significant impact to multiple companies across the world by not allowing employees to reach office. Butterfly effect?," a fourth added.

