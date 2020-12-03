Pink Oreo! Lady Gaga-themed limited edition cookies to hit stores

Oreo is launching a new snack that is to thematically align itself to Lady Gaga's world of Chromatica. The American company has teamed up with the Grammy-winning artist to offer a new edition of cookies inspired by her sixth studio album - Chromatica - that was released earlier this year in May.

The new cookie comes in bright hues with pink-golden Oreos stuffed with green creme, which are then carved with designs inspired by the album art.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things," said Lady Gaga. "I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!"

The 34-year-old singer also took to social media to post a video of her opening the new Oreos on Instagram.

Customers and fans alike can grab a six-pack of the limited edition Oreos starting January next year, contingent on how long the supplies last. The full-size pack release date is yet to be announced, but there is the option to sign up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club, in order to get instant notifications. In addition, the first 1,000 people to sign up will get a complimentary cookie pack when the snack goes live.

"Together with Lady Gaga, we cannot wait to unleash her world of Chromatica on our Oreo cookie and encourage fans to spread musical messages of kindness to create a brighter and more connected country," said Justin Parnell, Senior Director of Oreo in a press release.

To make the campaign more wholesome, the collaborating team is also launching 'Sing It With Oreo,' an initiative starting December 15. The initiative enables fans to send "OREOgrams" to loved ones, as well as getting a chance to win a meet and greet with Gaga.

In addition to the new biscuits and the social media initiative, Oreo is also vowing to sponsor Lady Gaga's charity, the Born This Way Foundation, which helps support the mental health of young people in an attempt to build a kinder, more accommodating world.

