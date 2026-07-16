Planning to move to New York? Here's the advice an Indian who has lived there for 10 years wants you to know

Success in New York is often associated with talent and hard work, but an Indian man who has spent the last decade in the city says confidence, adaptability and the ability to build relationships matter just as much.

Speaking to Indian traveller and content creator Kunal Dutt, the New York resident reflected on what it takes to build a life in one of the world's most competitive cities. The conversation, shared on social media, has resonated with many young professionals and students.

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Read the viral post here:

During the interaction, Dutt asked whether people who struggle to match New York's relentless pace often end up feeling lonely or overwhelmed. The resident agreed, saying the city can be especially difficult for those who constantly doubt themselves or hesitate to put themselves forward. While opportunities are everywhere, he said, people need persistence, adaptability and the confidence to seize them.

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Summarising the conversation in the caption, Dutt wrote that one of the biggest lessons was the importance of being "opportunistic" and learning how to build relationships quickly. "You need to be very opportunistic... learn how to make friends and connections because one right impression can change the whole trajectory of your life," he wrote.

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Dutt also described New York as "a land of opportunity", adding that people need to stay alert because opportunities often appear unexpectedly and may not come twice.

Another key takeaway was the need to silence self-doubt. According to Dutt's summary, the resident advised against speaking negatively about oneself, whether while searching for a job or trying to make new friends.

The conversation also highlighted the value of embracing diversity. "Become a person who can easily talk to any nationality," the post read, suggesting that interacting with people from different backgrounds broadens perspectives and helps people understand human nature better.

The resident also stressed the importance of holding on to one's passion, especially during difficult phases. As quoted by Dutt, "Don't ever forget your passion when times are bad. It is the main thing that will keep the real you alive."

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The video has struck a chord with many social media users, particularly young professionals and students, who said the advice reflected the realities of navigating life in a fast-paced global city while trying to stay grounded.