'Please don't let it become a lawless place...': Netizens react after Bengaluru woman claims goons hurled stones and smashed windows of her car, police does nothing

A Bengaluru resident has accused a group of goons of attacking his car while the police stood by and did nothing.

Deven Mehta posted videos and images of the incident on X, showing the attackers using abusive language and making threats against him and his passengers. According to Mehta, the attackers broke his car windows, threw stones, and issued threats, including towards a woman passenger, while a traffic police officer reportedly watched without stepping in.

My car was attacked by goons on crowded bangalore streets at 7pm while a traffic police watched them break glasses, throw stones & threaten us at Kudlu, despite a woman in the car.@BlrCityPolice @DCPSouthBCP @BangaloreMirror @BangaloreTimes1 @CMofKarnataka @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/FEcg9cUn0e — Deven Mehta, CFA (@devenmehta14) November 1, 2024

After seeing his post, Bengaluru police responded, asking Mehta to provide more details and share his contact information privately. Mehta refused to share more details directly, citing safety concerns. "I have shared it here so that more people remain vigilant and careful on the streets until we have better police and safety services," he wrote.

The video quickly gained traction on the internet. After Mehta’s post, users on X voiced their frustration with the police and concerns about rising lawlessness in the city. One user commented, "Police credibility is low; many just take bribes and leak info to criminals. No one feels safe sharing details." Another added, "Don’t let Bangalore turn into a lawless city. These incidents are becoming too common."

Citizens raised concerns about the police’s readiness to tackle crime in Bengaluru. One user questioned, “Isn’t there enough equipment to catch these criminals? This is happening everywhere in the city.”

In a separate incident on Wednesday in Kasavanahalli, a family was attacked when a group of men threw stones at their car after it failed to stop on their demand. The victim, Anoop, shared a video of the assault on social media, reporting that his child was injured and hospitalized. “Rowdies attacked my car near Amrutha College, Kasavanahalli. They threw a stone at my car, and my child is now in the hospital,” he wrote in his post on X.