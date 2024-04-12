PM reviews preparedness for heat wave related situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season and stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals. He also highlighted the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

The PM was briefed about the temperature forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), the likelihood of above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over central India and western peninsular India.

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water.

Timely dissemination of essential IEC/awareness material especially in regional languages through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon. Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the general elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by MoHFW and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely.

The PM said that all arms of the government at central, state and district levels and various ministries need to work in synergy.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority.