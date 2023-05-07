'PM Modi mentioning our film': Adah Sharma pens note, thanks audience after The Kerala Story's success

The Kerala Story, which is engulfed in controversies, was released on May 5 in theatres. With the successful opening day at the box office, actress Adah Sharma penned a strong note on Instagram and thanked PM Narendra Modi for mentioning it in his speech at an election rally.

Sharma also shared stills and BTS from the film and wrote, “Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Greatful (sic).”

It can be further read, “And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims and their parents,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real #adahsharma Dir @sudipto_sen (sic).”

While addressing a rally in Ballary ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently talked about The Kerala Story.

He said, “They say, The Kerala Story is based on what happens in that beautiful state. But look at Congress. They are standing with terrorists and are trying to ban it,” said PM Modi. “The Kerala Story film has exposed the terror conspiracy taking place in the beautiful state of Kerala. But look at the unfortunate situation in the country where the Congress is seen standing with this trend of terrorism that destroys societies. Not just this, the Congress is also taking part in backdoor political negotiations with those who are linked to this trend of terrorism,” PM Modi added.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

According to cinema trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film collected roughly Rs 8 crore on its first day of release (May 5), and added Rs 12 crore on day two, bringing the domestic box office tally to Rs 20 crore.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles and was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Besides Adah Sharma, Vipul Shah, the producer of The Kerala Story and also the creative director, also thanked PM Modi for mentioning the film in his speech.

“What more can we ask on a day when first in the morning, the Kerala High Court gives such a lovely judgment and none other than the honourable Prime Minister talks about our film and he highlights the issue that we are trying to highlight through the film. We have been saying this is a film against terror, terrorism, it is not against any community, religion and that stand is vindicated by none other than the honourable Prime Minister,” Vipul told PTI.

