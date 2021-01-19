PM Modi, others laud Indian cricket team's big win against Australia, check reactions here

The Indian cricket team has emerged victorious in the four-match Test series by beating Australia 2-1 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Rishabh Pant emerged as the star of the show with 89 unbeaten runs. Australia had last lost a Test in Gabba 32 years ago in 1988 against West Indies.

The internet is flooded with reactions from Indian cricket fans who just can't keep calm on this historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sachin Tendulkar among others also congratulated the team.

Here are a few reactions:

Also read: Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' on 4th day of Brisbane test; here's how Twitter reacted

Also read: JEE, NEET 2021 exam: No change in syllabus, more choices to answer questions