PM Modi speech: Where to watch live streaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the entire nation today at 4:00 pm. This will be PM Modi's second address to the nation within a time span of three days. Though unclear what he'll talk about, speculations are rife that the PM will talk about the worsening COVID-19 situation and the heightened tensions with China following the Galwan Valley incident on June 15.

Check live updates here: PM Modi Speech Live Updates: People have become careless since curbs were relaxed in Unlock 1

This will be PM Modi sixth address to the nation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in late-March.

When and Where to watch PM Modi's address to the nation

PM Modi will address the nation today at 4:00 pm. The address will be telecast live on all public broadcasting channels including India Today TV, AajTak TV.

The address would also be live-streamed on all of Prime Minister's official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The announcement regarding PM Modi's speech came a few hours after the centre banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday.

Also Read: PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm: What to expect

Also Read: Coronavirus update: 18,522 new cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 5.6 lakh

Also Read: Coronavirus in Delhi: NDMC mayor inspects Hindu Rao hospital, says beds to be increased to 200