PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 that begins tomorrow. The PM will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0. The global investors meet scheduled from February 10-12 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a government statement, the summit is expected to bring together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities in the state.

"Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well defined, standardised services to investors," read a statement from PM's office.

Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow: Arrangements

Around 100 hotels in the city have been booked for guests attending the Global Investors Summit. There will be high security in these hotels and Covid help desks will be stocked with masks, sanitizers etc.

The Uttar Pradesh State property department has arranged a convoy of 1,750 luxury vehicles for the guests. The Motorcade has been ordered from Delhi and Chandigarh. The convoy will include 800 luxury vehicles like Jaguar, Range Rover, etc.

Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow: Guests

Ministers and ambassadors from countries like UK, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Mauritius, Denmark, Australia will attend the summit.

Indian industry leaders including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group CMD Gautam Adani, Bajaj Finserv Chairman Sanjeev Bajaj, HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Technologist and Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, and many others will participate in the meet.

As per reports, the summit will be concluded by President Draupadi Murmu on February 12.

Also read: Delhi High Court grants bail to ex-NSE chairman Chitra Ramakrishna

Also read: Adani Group premises raided in Himachal Pradesh on allegations of tax irregularities