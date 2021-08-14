PM Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watch on August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15 on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. PM Modi will unfurl the Indian flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi before addressing the nation from its ramparts. This will be PM Modi's eighth address on the occasion of Independence Day.

A limited number of people will be allowed to attend the function at Red Fort. However, citizens can watch the Independence Day celebrations as the event will be broadcasted through multiple avenues.

Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

National public broadcaster Doordarshan will air PM Modi's Independence Day speech. Press Information Bureau (PIB) will live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech on its YouTube channel and also on its official Twitter handle. The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also air PM Modi's Independence Day speech. The PMO's official Twitter handle will provide constant updates on the speech.

One can also follow the Live blog by BusinessToday.In to get the latest updates on PM Modi's Independence Day speech.

When to watch PM Modi's 75th Independence Day Speech

PM Modi Independence Day Speech is expected to begin at 7:30 am shortly after he unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort, New Delhi.

This is the second year that Independence Day celebrations are being held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Security will remain heightened in the national capital during Independence Day. The traffic police have issued an advisory stating that routes for all goods carriers going from Noida to Delhi will remain diverted from Saturday night till the end of events on August 15.

