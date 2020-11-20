Pope 'likes' Brazilian bikini model's photo, Vatican seeks answer from Instagram

The Vatican is probing how Pope Francis's official Instagram account liked a raunchy photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model and has sought an explanation from the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

It is unclear when the photo of the model and influencer Natalia Garibotto came to be liked by the Pope's verified account, @franciscus, but the "like" was reportedly still visible on November 13 before being unliked the very next day, the Catholic News Agency (CAN) reported.

Quoting sources close to the Vatican's press office, CAN reported that a probe was underway to ascertain how her Instagram photo came to be liked.

Pope Francis enjoys immense popularity across social media. His official Instagram account has 7.4 million followers, while he is followed by 18.8 million followers on Twitter.

The Pope rarely composes the content of his social media accounts but approves them all, not the likes though.

He also rarely plans his social media posts except on occasions when he expresses his wish to tweet something about an emergency or a developing situation.