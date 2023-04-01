Power tariff hike in Maharashtra from today; Check all the details here

Electricity in Maharashtra will get expensive from today (1st April) as the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has permitted power distribution companies, including BEST, TATA Power, MSEDCL, and Adani, to raise the power tariff. The permission to increase the rate has come as a result of rising fuel prices, decreased revenue because of the Covid-19 outbreak, rising transmission system costs, etc.

Here is what people can expect:

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST)

The Mumbai Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has authorised Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST), a licensee for electricity distribution in the island city area of Mumbai, to raise average tariffs by roughly 5.07 per cent in FY 2023-2024 and 6.35 per cent in FY 2024-2025.

TATA Power

The MERC has approved an average tariff rise for Tata Power Company Ltd, a licensee for electricity distribution in Mumbai city and suburbs and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Council (MBMC), of about 11.9 per cent in FY 2023-2024 and 12.2 per cent in FY 2024-25.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL)

The overall average tariff has been revised by 2.9 per cent for the fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024 and by 5.6 per cent for the fiscal year (FY) 2024-2025 by MSEDCL, a distribution licensee serving a large consumer base throughout Maharashtra, including some areas in Mumbai.

Adani

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, a licensee for power distribution in Mumbai suburbs and MBMC, has received MERC approval for an average price rise of about 2.2 per cent in FY 2023-2024 and 2.1 per cent in FY 2024-25.

However, for the payment of electricity bills through various digital payment methods, like credit cards, debit cards, UPI, BHIM, online banking, etc., the MERC has retained the discount of 0.25 per cent on the monthly bill (excluding taxes and duties), subject to a cap of Rs 500 per month per bill. If a customer chooses an e-bill rather than a paper copy, the commission has also kept a bill discount of Rs 10 per month per bill.

Watch: Need to regulate Artificial Intelligence, Indian banking system during SVB crash and more - Harvard professor Tarun Khanna at BT MPW 2022