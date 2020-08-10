scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pranab Mukherjee put on ventilator support after brain surgery

Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee under brain surgery for removing a clot Former President Pranab Mukherjee under brain surgery for removing a clot

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI.

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

ALSO READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

ALSO READ: More dead from coronavirus than from communicable diseases in 3 years

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos