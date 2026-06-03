Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai bring relief from heat, triggering chaos for daily commuters

Mumbai woke up to widespread pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday, offering much-needed relief from the extreme heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few weeks. However, the rain also exposed the city’s pre-monsoon challenges, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas and traffic affecting daily commuters during peak hours.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Mumbai, including Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Powai, Santacruz, Mulund and Worli, received rain and thundershowers as a preliminary to the southwest monsoon. The weather department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is likely to continue over the next couple of days.

Relief from heat

For Mumbaikars, the showers brought immediate relief from soaring temperatures. Over the past few days, humidity levels have remained high despite relatively moderate temperatures, making conditions uncomfortable across the city. The rain lowered temperatures and provided a welcome break from the harsh weather, prompting many Mumbaikars to step out and enjoy the season’s first substantial showers.

Advertisement

Waterlogging and traffic issue

Yet, the relief came at a cost. Heavy rainfall during the morning hours led to waterlogging in several areas of the city. The Andheri subway, a key traffic corridor, had to be closed temporarily due to waterlogging, while multiple roads witnessed slow-moving traffic. Daily commuters complained on X about longer travel times as vehicles crawled through flooded areas and congestion spread across western and central suburbs.

One user posted on X,

Rain for an hour and revealed the condition of our Mumbai ! @mybmc are we pay taxes for this ? #citizenofmumbai #mumbaikerthinkagain pic.twitter.com/hMnpY9uNUv — Sonam Chauhan (@SonamCh50662364) June 3, 2026

Pre-monsoon preparation

The disruption serves as an early test of Mumbai’s monsoon preparedness. In anticipation of the rainy season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed an Internet of Things (IoT)-based monitoring system for more than 500 dewatering pumps across the city. The technology is expected to help civic authorities respond faster to flooding and improve drainage management during heavy rainfall.