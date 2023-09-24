Priyanka Chopra backs passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it ‘historic milestone’ 

Global icon Priyanka Chopra hailed the Parliament for passing the women’s reservation bill and termed it as a “historic milestone”. She further said that the bill is a step in the right direction, while adding that it is crucial to ensure its swift and effective implementation. The bill, also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed in the special session of Parliament that began on September 18 and ended on September 22.

The bill grants 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly. From the stated quota, one-third will be reserved for women belonging to the scheduled castes (SCs) and the scheduled tribes (STs). The bill excludes reservations for women belonging to the other backward classes (OBCs) category. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha constituencies is completed. The delimitation exercise will be carried out after the completion of the next population census.

Chopra shared a news snippet on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone. The passing of the women’s reservation bill- ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here’s to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!”

Priyanka Chopra, however, is not the only one to voice her support for the women’s reservation bill. Jailer actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Tanu Weds Manu star Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kriti Kulhari have also voiced their support for the bill.

Tamannah Bhatia was among the women from the entertainment industry who was invited to witness the Women’s Reservation Bill. Bhatia expressed her “pride in representing not only women from the film industry but women in general”. She added that the Indian economy cannot grow without the contribution of women.

"I take great pride to be able to represent women from our own industry and in general. I want to be there in whatever capacity I can. I have come to a powerful position now in my career, and it's a good time to use it to being awareness about some things. The economy cannot grow without women contributing to it,” the Jailer actor told The Hindustan Times in an interview.

