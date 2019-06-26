PU BA LLB Result 2019: Panjab University to declare law exam results today, here's how to check score

Panjab University (PU) is going to announce BA LLB results today on its official website- puchd.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the PU BA LLB exam 2019 can check their results as soon as they are announced in the online mode as no result will be made available by the varsity in offline mode.

As per reports, Panjab University will also release a merit list once the PU BA LLB Result 2019 is announced.

Here's how to check PU BA LLB Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'PU BA LLB Result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter details such as your login id and password, as asked.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: PU BA LLB Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Panjab University is a public collegiate university situated in Chandigarh, India. It was established in the year 1882 as the University of Panjab, however, it was rechristened later in the year 1947 as Panjab University, making it one of the oldest universities in the country. The varsity has 188 affiliated colleges spread over eight districts of the state of Punjab and union-territory of Chandigarh, with Regional Centres at Muktsar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur cities in the state.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration begins today on upsee.nic.in; check application, exam dates, details

Also read: JNVU Result 2019: Jai Narain Vyas University declares semester exam results, here's how to check score