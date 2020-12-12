PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta APK download link released for Android users; here's how to download

There is something to cheer for PUBG Mobile fans. The PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK link is now available for download for Android users, which can be used in India. Those interested will need an individual invitation code to access the game after downloading the APK file. The size of the APK file is around 625 MB and is available exclusively for Android users. Gamers must ensure they have enough storage space on their phones before downloading the APK file.

When the users access the game after downloading the APK file they'll see that there is a new Extreme Hunt Mode in the game and the latest beta version of Livik and Erangel maps are also available. There are also multiple new features including the Powered Exoskeleton, respawns, and more.

Here is how to download PUBG Mobile global version 1.2 beta APK and play PUBG Mobile game:

Step 1: Access the APK file from https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Step 2: Download it by selecting the APK option from the drop-down menu

Step 3: Locate the downloaded APK file on the device and install the PUBG Mobile APK file

Step 4: Open the PUBG Mobile game and then press on the guest option

Step 5: Enter the invitation code into the slot

Step 6: Click on the yellow button to start playing the game.

PUBG Mobile India has been officially registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment worth Rs 5 lakh. The South Korean company has said that it will make an investment up to $100 million in India.

