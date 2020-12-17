PUBG Mobile India not permitted to relaunch: Centre reveals in RTI response

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in two different RTI applications revealed that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile India hasn't been granted any permission to relaunch in the country. The ministry responded that it doesn't grant permission for starting of any apps, which means that it would not pre-approve the app.

MeitY, in response to an RTI query, said, "(It) does not grant permission for starting of any websites/mobile apps/service. Accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG Mobile India." MeitY is the same ministry that banned the game along with many other Chinese apps.

The query was made to seek clarity on whether Krafton or its subsidiary PUBG Corporation asked for or received permissions on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in the country.

South Korean company PUBG Corporation, last month, announced the launch of PUBG Mobile India, an India-specific game that could bring the popular smartphone gaming title back to the country.

The company also stated that investments worth roughly Rs 734 crores ($100 million) has been promised to the Indian market "to cultivate" the local version of the multiplayer-shooter game that the government had banned in September this year.

MeitY, in another RTI response, stated that no permissions had been given for the launch of PUBG in India. "MeitY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG," the ministry responded.

The RTI responses given by MeitY don't provide any other details on whether the India-specific PUBG Mobile game - teased to arrive soon to in India - will launch with the government's support.

PUBG Corporation took over the PUBG Mobile franchise in the country from China-based Tencent Games soon after the app was banned. The company is also working to improve in-game content and establish a local office with over 100 new employees.

PUBG Corporation, while announcing the launch of PUBG Mobile India, said, "In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service."

Also Read: Race for 5G: Will Jio bid for 700 MHz or give it another miss?

Also Read: DHFL bid: Will billionaire Ajay Piramal be fourth time lucky?

Also Read: GDP to shrink 7.8% in FY21; recession to end in Q4, says ICRA