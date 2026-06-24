Quote of the Day by Adar Poonawalla: 'If you're an entrepreneur building...’

“If you're an entrepreneur building your business, you absolutely should work hard, and do whatever it takes. But then you have to have time to unwind as well... you have to pace yourself,” a quote by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India.

Adar Poonawalla made this statement on January 21, 2025, while speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

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He argued that while extreme hours might be necessary during a crisis (like his own 16-hour days during the COVID-19 pandemic), they are not sustainable long-term as people "can't be a hamster on a wheel".

He emphasized that strategic and smart work is more valuable than just counting hours at a desk.

Who is Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. He is widely recognised as a global leader in healthcare for his pivotal role in the mass production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines (specifically Covishield) during the pandemic.

Since taking the helm in 2011, he has focused on making vaccines affordable and accessible globally, leading SII to export to over 170 countries.

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In 2024, he acquired a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for ₹1,000 crore, marking a significant diversification into Indian cinema. In May 2026, he partnered with the Mittal family to acquire a stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Co-founded with his wife Natasha Poonawalla, the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, works on providing affordable healthcare, education, and clean water to underserved communities.

When was this quote said by Adar Poonawalla

This statement was a direct response to suggestions from other business leaders, such as Narayana Murthy (who suggested a 70-hour workweek) and SN Subrahmanyan (who suggested a 90-hour workweek). Poonawalla's view is that quality and strategy should be prioritized over the sheer number of hours spent at a desk.

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What does this quote mean?

He differentiates between building a new venture and maintaining an established organization. For early-stage entrepreneurs, doing "whatever it takes" is normal, but it must still be balanced with personal downtime to prevent complete burnout.

Defending the concept of a weekend, Poonawalla famously joked on social media about the 90-hour workweek proposal, stating that even his wife "loves staring at him on Sundays," emphasizing that life exists outside the office.