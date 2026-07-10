Quote of the Day by Harsh Goenka: ‘Focus on what can never be taken ...’

"Focus on what can never be taken from you: your knowledge, character, work ethic, mindset, passion, skills, health, integrity, experiences and inner peace”, a quote by Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group.

He highlighted that moving away from control to delegation. Great leaders believe in their teams and empower them to take ownership.

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Who is Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka is a prominent Indian industrialist and the current Chairman of RPG Enterprises, a diversified Mumbai-based conglomerate. He is recognised as a leading figure in Indian business, known for his modern management style and his active, often humorous presence on social media.

He has led the RPG group since 1988, succeeding his father, R P Goenka. Under his leadership, the RPG Group operates in sectors including infrastructure (KEC International), tyres (CEAT), information technology (Zensar Technologies), and pharmaceuticals (RPG Life Sciences).

As of 2025-2026, he is ranked among India's richest individuals by Forbes, with an estimated net worth of around $3 billion.

When was this quote said by Harsh Goenka?

Harsh Goenka shared this quote on his official social media channel—primarily X (formerly Twitter)—where he regularly shares personal reflections, management tips, and life lessons. While he frequently posts and re-shares core leadership frameworks centred around empathy, vision, and trust, this specific phrasing aligns closely with his broader, well-documented philosophy on modern management. He heavily champions this style in his written thought leadership and social media interactions, notably emphasising these exact pillars in articles on workplace culture.

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What does this quote mean?

Harsh Goenka’s quote highlights that material possessions like money, status, or job titles are inherently unstable and can be lost instantly due to external circumstances. True wealth lies within your intangible internal assets, specifically your knowledge, character, work ethic, mindset, passion, skills, health, integrity, experiences, and inner peace.