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Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘I didn't have any great talent. I didn't want to become a rock star or an author’

Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘I didn't have any great talent. I didn't want to become a rock star or an author’

Kumar Mangalam Birla (born June 14, 1967) is a prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a $67 billion multinational conglomerate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘I didn't have any great talent. I didn't want to become a rock star or an author’Kumar Mangalam Birla shares his annual note

“I didn't have any great talent. I didn't want to become a rock star or an author,” a quote by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Kumar Mangalam Birla made this remark to describe how he felt spared from the pressure of creative or artistic ambitions, noting instead that he stepped naturally into his family's corporate legacy.

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Who is KM Birla 

Kumar Mangalam Birla (born June 14, 1967) is a prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a $67 billion multinational conglomerate. Since taking over in 1995, he has overseen immense growth, over 60 acquisitions, and expanded the group's presence to 41 countries.

Under his 30-year leadership, the group’s turnover has increased over 33 times. Key global acquisitions include Novelis (making Hindalco a global aluminium leader) and Aleris Corporation.

Born in Kolkata, India, into the Birla family, he is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the London Business School.

When was this quote said by KM Birla?  

Kumar Mangalam Birla said this during a panel session at the Times Lit Fest in December 2015.

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He humorously summarized his journey by adding, "You have to deal with the cards that life deals out to you. And no regrets as professionally, it has been a great journey."

What does this quote mean?  

This quote reflects Kumar Mangalam Birla’s grounded self-awareness regarding his career path and family legacy. By stating he lacked a grand creative talent like becoming a rock star or an author, he acknowledges that he did not possess, or feel torn by, unconventional artistic ambitions.

 Instead, it allowed him to accept his predefined role within his family's massive corporate empire without resentment. Ultimately, the quote is about acceptance and contentment; he embraced the cards life dealt him, poured his energy into business leadership, and found deep professional fulfillment without looking back.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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