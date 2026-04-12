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Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘All of us struggle all the time...’  

Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘All of us struggle all the time...’  

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘All of us struggle all the time...’  Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani.

“All of us, in a sense, struggle continuously all the time, because we never get what we want. The important thing which I’ve really learned is how do you not give up, because you never succeed in the first attempt,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. 

He highlighted this philosophy while discussing his journey with Reliance Industries.  

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Who is Mukesh Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).     

Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business. 

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

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When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani has shared this sentiment regarding persistence and struggle at multiple points in his career, particularly during speeches addressing young entrepreneurs, graduates and at leadership summits.    

What does this quote mean? 

The core message of the quote is that because struggle is continuous and success is rarely achieved on the first attempt, persistence is key to overcoming the obstacles in life. 

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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