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Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘You need to mesh the voices of people with expertise and meritocracy’

Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘You need to mesh the voices of people with expertise and meritocracy’

He lamented that even top gold medalists from IITs often struggled when pursuing research at global institutions like MIT or Harvard University because the Indian system fails to link theory with real-world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘You need to mesh the voices of people with expertise and meritocracy’Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys

“You need to mesh the voices of people with expertise and meritocracy,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

This principle reflects his core philosophy on leadership and institution-building: decisions must be driven by competence, data, and deep subject knowledge rather than by a hierarchy of titles, seniority, or background.

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Who is Narayana Murthy 

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?   

While N. R. Narayana Murthy has championed the exact combination of expertise and meritocracy across his entire career, he most famously synthesised these exact leadership principles during an extensive corporate address hosted by the Economic Times India Leadership Council

What does this quote mean?

When Narayana Murthy speaks of meshing expertise with meritocracy, he means that an organisation's power structure must prioritise knowledge and proven capability over corporate titles, age, or social privilege. In practice, this creates a workplace dynamic where the best idea wins, regardless of whether it comes from a junior engineer or a senior executive.

Leaders build a transparent, respectful environment where talented individuals are empowered to speak up, challenge biases, and lead projects based purely on their demonstrated skills and intellectual merit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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