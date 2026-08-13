Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘You can never predict how market will react. You can model it. You may try to predict it, but weather and markets and risk, only God knows because only he has seen tomorrow’      

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala expressed these exact sentiments regarding the unpredictable nature of the market on 17 February 2022, during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Real Estate Confluence.

During his speech and subsequent interaction at the event, he famously emphasised that the market is the ultimate king and cannot be dominated. He noted that weather, risk, and short-term market moves are ultimately beyond human prediction, making humility and risk management essential for survival.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that the stock market is inherently chaotic and beyond absolute human control. While investors can use mathematical models, historical data, and complex algorithms to map out potential trends, these tools only calculate probabilities rather than certainties.

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Like weather systems, financial markets are driven by millions of unpredictable variables—including sudden global events and shifting human emotions—meaning that no amount of research can fully eliminate risk or guarantee a future outcome.