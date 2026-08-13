Ankur Warikoo’s 5-book reading list can help you fix money, focus, productivity and mindset

Warikoo's list focuses less on reading for the sake of finishing books and more on choosing books that can address specific challenges. The five problems he highlights include not knowing where one's money is going, overthinking decisions, constantly feeling behind in life, giving up soon after starting something and believing that wealth and opportunities are already concentrated among a few people. Here are the five books he recommends and the problems they aim to address.

1. ‘Make Epic Money’ for understanding where your money goes

For people who frequently wonder where their salary or monthly income disappears, Warikoo recommends Make Epic Money. The book focuses on improving financial awareness and developing a more thoughtful relationship with money.

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The recommendation is particularly relevant for young professionals who are beginning to earn but may not have a clear understanding of budgeting, saving and building wealth. Instead of treating money management as something complicated, the book encourages readers to become more conscious of their financial decisions.

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2. ‘Clear Thinking’ for people who overthink decisions

Overthinking can make even simple decisions feel complicated. For this problem, Warikoo recommends Clear Thinking.

The book is aimed at helping readers develop clarity in their thought processes and make more rational decisions. The idea is to avoid getting trapped in endless analysis and instead focus on understanding the situation, evaluating choices and taking action.

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3. ‘Four Thousand Weeks’ for those who feel they are falling behind

The pressure to achieve more and keep pace with others has become increasingly common. Social media can make this feeling stronger, with people constantly comparing their careers, finances and personal lives with those around them.

Warikoo recommends Four Thousand Weeks for people who feel that they are running out of time or falling behind. The book explores the limitations of human time and encourages readers to rethink how they prioritise their lives.

4. ‘Eat That Frog’ for people who quit too quickly

Starting a new project, habit or goal is often easier than sticking with it. Many people begin enthusiastically but lose momentum once the initial excitement disappears.

For this challenge, Warikoo recommends Eat That Frog. The book is widely associated with productivity and tackling important tasks instead of continually postponing them.

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Its approach encourages readers to identify their most important task and deal with it rather than allowing smaller, easier activities to consume their time. For people struggling with procrastination or consistency, the principle is simple: prioritise the task that matters most and get started.

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5. ‘Mindset’ for those who believe wealth is already distributed

The final recommendation on Warikoo's list is Mindset by Carol S. Dweck. He connects the book with the belief that wealth, success and opportunities are already distributed and that there is little room for others to succeed.

The book's growth-mindset approach challenges the idea that abilities and potential are permanently fixed. It encourages people to view skills and capabilities as things that can develop through learning, effort and experience.